AFCM Day Four: These Nollywood Filmmakers Are Their Own Harshest Critics, O!

Entertainment

The African Film and Content Market (AFCM) just wrapped up its fourth day, and one thing became clear from the gbas gbos: our Nollywood filmmakers are not just here to act; they are out here flexing their critic muscles, but with cameras, not pens!

After AFCM day four, e don clear say Nigerian filmmakers themselves na film critics. But instead of writing long essays or doing YouTube reviews, these Nollywood stars dey yarn their mind by doing wetin dem sabi best: making films! This whole gist played out big time during 'The Creator Economy: YouTube, TikTok & Independent Distribution' panel, wey Tope Olowoniyan moderated.

When Actors Turn Critics: The Production Side

The panel brought together some big names like Bolaji Ogumola, Frederick Leonard, Stan Nze, and Blessing Obasi-Nze. The conversation hot on everybody's lips was why so many actors dey turn producers. Frederick Leonard confessed say for him, na partly money matter, not really about creativity. But Stan Nze said the driver was the creative and directorial flaws actors have noticed in their films. He said actors go put all their effort on set, only for the final film to not show that same craftsmanship.

Blessing Obasi-Nze dropped a heavy truth too. For her, e be like say na to fight societal stereotypes. As plus-sized and dark-skinned actors, dem often get roles like maids or other similar roles, and sometimes, dem even dey tell them to bleach their skin! Omo! So, wetin be the summary? These actors don tire for how boring, stereotyped, and creatively bland the industry and its films don become. But instead of just complaining, dem dey use their own films and YouTube channels to show us the kind of stories dem want to tell.

However, Bolaji Ogumola raised a good point sha. He said there is a need to understand the craft of producing and filmmaking. The writer observed that these new actors-turned-producers aren't patient enough to learn producing, hence the many sloppy films. Na wa o!

Chasing the Billion-Dollar Dream: Money Matters

Another hot panel, 'The Billion-Dollar Story: Positioning African Cinema as a Global Contender', was moderated by Eku Edewor. Here, big shots like Yaya DaCosta, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, Jemilah Alghali, and Femi Adebayo brainstormed on how creators can find money, distribute, and chop market from their work independently. Femi Adebayo's successful community cinema run with Blue Pictures even got highlighted as a success story for building local and global audience.

But Ifeoma Chukwuogo hit us with the hard truth. She said for us to successfully serve the local market, Nigerians need to stop being poor. After the panel, she even tweeted say our "billion-dollar dreams will stay dreams (at least for Nigeria specifically) as long as we remain the poverty capital or whatever new tag is trendy now to describe our unfortunate state of affairs." And she's not wrong! Minimum wage na less than one hundred thousand naira, cinema tickets dey reach ₦5,000, so going to the cinema na proper luxury for most people. No wonder many people no fit afford am or even subscribe to streaming platforms legally. Femi Adebayo's answer? Activate cheap and easy community cinema for the average Nigerian.

The Attention Economy: Hooks or Nothing

Then we had 'Audience of the Future: The New Wave of Content', moderated by Hero Daniels, with Natse Jemide, Maryam 'Taaooma' Apaokagi, and Toluwani George on the panel. Their mission was to figure out how Nigerian creators can make films that connect with people and make serious money. They confessed say people's attention span don fry finish. Everywhere, people just dey look for 'dopamine-addled creative works' and everybody dey obsessed with creating hooks. Imagine! With all the microdrama, AI slop, skits, clipped podcasts, and actual films everywhere, creatives need to be super innovative to keep us engaged.

Finally, the 'Who Is Africa Listening To? Critics, Algorithms, and the Fight for Credibility' panel, featured Nigerian film commentators, reviewers and a critic. E be like say the industry dey wake up to all these issues sha. What do you think about our actors turning into critics, making their own films? Are they doing a good job?