Daniel Radcliffe may not watch the new HBO 'Harry Potter' TV show, and he has reasons

Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who brought Harry Potter to life on the big screen, is out here explaining why he might not tune in for the new HBO television show based on the magical universe. Honestly, his reasons kinda make sense, but also, how can you not watch?

This baba, who is now 37, spent a whole decade of his life, from 2001 to 2011, starring as the title character in all eight original Harry Potter films. He's seen enough magic, abeg. He told the AP that he doesn't know if he will watch, because he has already been in a lot of Harry Potter and doesn't watch any TV. Omo, not watching any TV? This one pain us. He even admitted he hasn’t seen classics like 'Breaking Bad' or 'Mad Men', adding that eight hours is a lot of anything to watch. Fair point, but still!

Beyond his personal viewing habits, Daniel is also being very careful not to step on the toes of the new actor, Dominic, who will be taking on the iconic role. Daniel said he is truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice, because Dominic doesn't need any from him. He’s trying to avoid being that former star who keeps popping up. According to him, if he says something, people will bring it up in Dominic's next interviews, and he doesn't want to “haunt this poor child through interviews.” Smart move, no be small thing.

So, Daniel has no advice for him, but he says Dominic is going to be amazing. He also added that he hopes, and thinks, he will get to meet him someday, and he is very excited about that. The OG wizard giving the new one his blessing is a sweet gesture, no wahala. But seriously, who doesn't watch 'Breaking Bad'?