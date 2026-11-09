Ayra Starr joins Wizkid on exclusive list with NFL London halftime performance

Entertainment

Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer who broke through with Mavin Records, has been on a serious roll, and her rise has been nothing short of explosive. Her debut album, "19 & Dangerously," dropped in 2021, giving us "Rush," the global banger that even bagged her a nomination at the Grammys for the first-ever Best African Music Performance category. Fast forward to 2024, her second album, "The Year I Turned 21," arrived and pushed her sound deep into international territory. Singles like "Hot Body" from her more recent releases have proven she has club-ready records that can equally shut down a stadium.

Now, guess what? Our girl just stamped her name in history books again! Ayra Starr took over the halftime show at an American football game in North London. This was no small gig; she performed at the NFL International Games clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars, right there at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026.

Different Routes to History

This particular performance? It’s put her in some seriously rare company, placing her right alongside none other than Wizkid, the Nigerian Afrobeats star. Wizkid already made history at this very same Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in 2022. He held his own massive concert there, proving that Afrobeats could pull a crowd big enough to fill a venue of that scale all on its own terms. It was a landmark moment, a clear sign that our sound wasn't just here to stay, but here to dominate.

Now Ayra Starr has her own chapter in that same building's story, but she took a different route to get there. While Wizkid built his moment as a headliner, commanding the stage for his own show, Ayra got hers through a sports broadcast, reaching an audience that might not have heard her incredible music before. This Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is no ordinary arena, by the way. It was specifically built with a retractable grass pitch that slides away to reveal an artificial NFL surface underneath. Since 2019, it's been a central part of the NFL's big push into the UK, and now, it's a monumental ground for Afrobeats too, thanks to our stars.

When Afrobeats Meets American Football

Fans online couldn't keep calm, and honestly, who can blame them? Clips of Ayra's set wasted no time circulating everywhere. We saw footage of her giving us a medley of "Hot Body" and "Ms. Paper," running through the songs. And then, there was another video showing her belting out "Heaven Baby" in front of that massive stadium crowd. This crossover angle, having an Afrobeats star perform at an NFL game, is what makes the whole booking so interesting. The NFL has been trying to win over British and European fans for years, trying to crack that market.

So, for them to lean on an Afrobeats star like Ayra Starr? That's a huge sign! It shows that the league knows exactly which sound is currently setting London, and probably the rest of the world, on fire. They know who the crowd is vibing with, and they went for it. Our music isn't just for our parties anymore; it's shutting down global sporting events, introducing our sound to entirely new demographics who probably thought American football halftimes were only for pop legends.

What's Next for Ayra Starr?

The reactions to Ayra's performance were a whole vibe on their own, clearly showing how differently the moment landed for different groups. For her core fanbase, those who've backed her from day one, it was pure celebration – a victory lap for their queen. But for Nigerian entertainment pages, this was more than just a personal win. They framed it as another major flag planted for Nigerian music, a loud announcement that our sound has conquered another global stage. As for what’s next, no one’s heard anything about follow-up plans with the NFL or any new music coming off this epic appearance. But trust us, those clips are still flying around social media, and everyone is already talking about who gets the next halftime slot! So, if Afrobeats isn't the biggest thing right now, then wetin be next?!