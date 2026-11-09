Davido and Didi B serve us a 'Party' that's pure ginger!

Entertainment

Wahala for who no like to party, because Ivorian rap heavyweight Didi B and Naija's own superstar, Davido, have teamed up to drop a certified banger titled 'Party.' This cross-border collaboration, released through Sony Music Entertainment France, is straight from Didi B’s 'SHOGUN IN LAGOS' project, and honestly, the title no lie; this record was built for nightlife, pure vibes!

Yung Alpha cooked up the beat, and omo, the sound is massive! We're talking punchy basslines that don't just drive the track, they practically drag you to the dance floor. The fast-paced Afrosounds percussion keeps the energy at a hundred, while those celebratory horn riffs give it that festive lift that screams 'turn up!' From the moment the track starts, it creates an instant club atmosphere that never, ever lets up. You fit just dey play this song for repeat till morning, no dull moment.

This collaboration really works because both artists came to play, each bringing their A-game. Davido delivered a high-octane hook that boosts the song's commercial appeal, making sure it sticks in your head. Didi B, on his part, brings sharp, rhythmic verses, switching effortlessly between French and Pidgin. The back-and-forth between them is so smooth, it perfectly shows how naturally the Francophone and Anglophone music scenes in West Africa can link up and create magic.

With both Didi B and Davido commanding enormous streaming footprints, 'Party' definitely has the reach to match its ambition. It bridges that Francophone rap grit with pure Afrobeats firepower, making it an easy, no-brainer fit for all your weekend festival playlists. Better get ready to scatter the dance floor!

So, what's your favourite part of this cross-continental ginger?