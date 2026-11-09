Nkem Owoh finally addresses the gbas gbos about who started Nollywood

Entertainment

Legendary actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, don finally address the whole debate surrounding the origins of Nollywood. He made his clarification during an appearance on "Curiosity Made Me Ask," a show hosted by comedian and content creator Adebayo Abidemi, also known as Bae U.

Owoh was responding to questions about his earlier comments on the contributions of Yoruba and Igbo filmmakers to our beloved Nigerian film industry. The talk has been hot, with people going back and forth on who deserves the credit, and Baba Osuofia decided to set the record straight.

No, Yoruba no start 'Nollywood'

First, Owoh rejected claims that he ever said Yoruba people founded Nollywood. He explained that back when filmmakers first started making movies, the name “Nollywood” didn't even exist. According to him, practitioners from different backgrounds came together to exchange ideas about developing the industry before eventually adopting the name Nollywood.

He put it plainly: there was no Nollywood as a name when they started.

But Yoruba filmmakers made home video blow

However, Owoh was quick to stress that Yoruba filmmakers definitely played a huge role in making home-video entertainment super popular all over Nigeria. He gave shout-outs to the late filmmaker and theatre pioneer Hubert Ogunde, and veteran actor Adebayo Salami, famously known as Oga Bello. According to him, their productions helped establish the popularity of Yoruba-language films and home-video entertainment. “So, Yoruba started the thing. They made the thing very popular home video and all that. Yes, they did,” Owoh confirmed.

This take brings fresh attention to the history of Yoruba cinema, especially the influence of travelling theatre groups. Icons like Hubert Ogunde and Duro Ladipo were instrumental in developing indigenous theatrical productions, using traditional stories, music, and cultural themes to entertain audiences. Their stage performances later transitioned into film and television, laying a strong foundation for indigenous-language cinema in Nigeria. Yoruba filmmakers also contributed to early celluloid films and subsequent video productions, building a massive audience for local entertainment.

The “Nollywood” name and the Igbo factor

While we hail the Yoruba pioneers, we can't ignore the fact that the commercial boom of modern Nollywood is closely linked to Igbo filmmakers and entrepreneurs. The 1992 film Living in Bondage, produced by Kenneth Nnebue, is widely credited for making Nigeria's direct-to-video film industry blow up. That film’s huge success encouraged more filmmakers to jump into the home-video format, leading to the rapid expansion of Nigerian movie production in the 1990s.

And for the name itself? “Nollywood” actually became widely used in 2002, thanks to a report by journalist Norimitsu Onishi that appeared in The New York Times. So, truly, the industry’s development is a collective effort, reflecting contributions from different ethnic groups, filmmakers, theatre practitioners, producers, and businesspeople.

The gbas gbos continues

Owoh’s clarification is coming amidst a renewed debate about which ethnic group truly played the leading role in establishing Nigeria’s film industry. For instance, in August 2026, the late actor Francis Duru had argued that Igbo entrepreneurs were key in building modern Nollywood through the commercial home-video boom of the 1990s and early 2000s.

The discussion has been generating serious buzz, with people trying to distinguish between the origins of Nigerian cinema, Yoruba travelling theatre, early home-video productions, and the actual emergence of modern Nollywood. Owoh’s position is clear: acknowledging the massive contributions of Yoruba filmmakers to home-video entertainment should not be confused with saying they alone founded Nollywood, especially the name itself. No be small tori for this industry's history oh!