Entertainment

Nigerian singer and music executive Samklef don ginger the timeline, reacting to the alleged hacking of Adewale Adeleke’s Instagram account. Samklef claims he came across pornographic content while scrolling through Instagram and found it had been posted on Davido’s elder brother's page.

He urged people to remember the Adeleke family in their prayers. In a post shared online, he said, “We need to pray for the Adeleke family. I was scrolling on Instagram and saw p0rn posted on Davido’s elder brother’s page, and it was hacked, I’m suspecting it’s VDM.” Chai!

That last part na where the real gbas gbos start. Suspecting social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) for an Instagram hack? Samklef did not provide any evidence to support the suspicion.

As you fit guess, Samklef's remarks don cause serious buzz online, especially that wild card mention of VDM. Some commenters questioned how prayer came into the matter. There is no confirmation that VDM was involved, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged hacking remain unclear.