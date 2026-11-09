From 'Behind The Scenes' to 'Call of My Life': Five all-time highest-grossing Nollywood movies

Entertainment

Nigerian cinema has really stepped up its game, no cap. Gone are the days when four-hundred million Naira was the biggest money a movie could make nationwide. Now, we're talking multi-billion Naira runs, with West African audiences showing mad love for our homegrown stories. It's clear that Nollywood isn't just surviving; it's thriving and setting new benchmarks for commercial success.

Right now, Toyin Abraham’s directorial comedy drama Oversabi Aunty is available to stream on Netflix and Kava, reminding us of the star power and creativity that continues to push our industry forward. This movie, along with others, is part of a wave that’s rewriting the history books for Nigerian blockbusters.

The billion-naira club

Let’s be honest, Behind The Scenes came, saw, and conquered! Released on 12 December 2025, this festive satire from FAAN Studios, co-directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, didn't come to play. It took an unfiltered look at the ambition and internal friction inside the film industry, focusing on Aderonke Fernandez, a wealthy real estate mogul played by Scarlet Gomez, whose generosity is constantly milked by her family until she finally said "enough is enough."

The movie made history fast, crossing half a billion Naira in just twelve days. It then went on to shatter every existing West African box office record, becoming the first Nollywood movie to cross the two billion Naira barrier. Finishing its theatrical run at a massive ₦2.76 Billion, Behind The Scenes topped all-time rankings and proved that our stories can command serious numbers. Funke Akindele herself starred in this blockbuster, alongside an expansive cast featuring Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana, Destiny Etiko, and Ini Dima-Okojie. Talk about making a statement!

Before Behind The Scenes took over, FAAN Studios had already set the bar high. On 13 December 2024, they dropped a comedy-drama co-directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye. This film centred on the iconic Jenifa character, chronicling her latest misadventures through global settings, societal expectations, and personal choices. It quickly generated ₦1.88 Billion in local ticket sales, surpassing Akindele’s previous commercial record and proving that Jenifa still holds major sway with fans. The movie featured on-screen performances from Falz, Layi Wasabi, Patience Ozokwor, and Stan Nze.

New records and fresh faces

Toyin Abraham also entered the prestigious one billion Naira club with her directorial debut, Oversabi Aunty. This comedy-drama from Toyin Abraham Films premiered in cinemas nationwide on 19 December 2025. The plot introduced Toun, an overzealous church usher who thinks she's the neighbourhood's moral authority. Her relentless meddling in family and community affairs caused widespread hilarity and domestic chaos – we know that kind of aunty!

The film wrapped up its run at ₦1.17 Billion, setting a career-high theatrical record for Toyin Abraham. This incredible feat made her only the second filmmaker in Nigerian cinema history to steer a feature past the ₦1 Billion threshold. She led an ensemble cast that included Mike Ezuruonye, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, and Efe Irele. Pure vibes!

And let’s not forget Call of My Life, which completely redefined expectations for movies released outside the traditional December festive window. This romantic comedy, directed by Dammy Twitch, written by Uzoamaka Power, and produced by Blessing Uzzi under Bluhouse Studios, hit cinemas on 15 May 2026. The story followed Soluchi, a heartbroken call-centre agent whose life took a sharp turn when a routine customer call with a charming presenter named Eli reignited her belief in love.

Call of My Life finished its theatrical run at ₦902 Million. It became the highest-grossing mid-year release, crossing the ₦600 Million mark faster than any other non-December release in Nollywood history. It even outperformed legacy blockbusters like Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, proving that good storytelling can succeed any time of the year. The film starred Uzoamaka Power alongside Andrew Yaw Bunting, Beverly Osu, Zubby Michael, Broda Shaggi, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor.

Before all these big numbers became the norm, there was a family heist drama that landed in Nigerian cinemas on 15 December 2023. Few people saw how much it would change the game for homegrown features. Directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde for FAAN, the story followed Jedidah Judah, played by Akindele, and her five sons from different fathers as they schemed to rob a luxury furniture shop to fund their mother’s life-saving medical care. With a stellar cast including Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Nse Ikpe Etim, and Genoveva Umeh, that narrative truly struck a deep chord across multiplexes and reset the financial ceiling for Nollywood.

Nollywood is clearly here to stay, breaking records and serving us premium entertainment. Which of these blockbusters was your favourite?