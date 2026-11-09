IK Ogbonna don engage Ego Nwosu!

Entertainment

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna don scatter social media with gist say him don propose to actress Ego Nwosu! The fine actor dropped a sweet video of his romantic proposal on Instagram just this Monday, and e be like say love really dey for the air.

He even captioned the video with pure romance: “One step, one promise, one lifetime.” Na so we sabi say he don officially take himself off the market!

As you fit imagine, fans and industry colleagues no waste time at all. Their timelines don full with congratulatory messages and excited emojis. Everybody just dey happy for the couple, saying this engagement marks a fresh chapter for the actor. We no lie, we too dey feel the ginger!

IK Ogbonna was previously married to Colombian model Sonia Morales. Dem marry back in 2015, but their marriage later knack wall and ended in divorce. Dem even get one cute son together, Ace. So this new chapter with Ego Nwosu dey show say no matter wetin, love go always find way.

For those wey no sabi, IK Ogbonna no be small fish for Nollywood. Apart from him acting chops wey we all enjoy for films, he also sabi do modeling and even direct films. So, e make sense why everybody dey talk about him engagement.