MISTIKAY no dey carry last o! New banger 'GET LAID' dey scatter ground after Zinoleesky hit

Entertainment

Wahala for who no know say MISTIKAY no dey waste time! Our boy just dropped a brand new solo single, 'GET LAID', on September 25, 2026, and e be like say the airwaves don catch fire again. After scattering everywhere with his monster collaboration, 'Bundle Bundle (Remix)', MISTIKAY decided it was time to remind us say he sabi carry his own load too.

You know how MISTIKAY does it? Always bringing that confident vibe! This new track, 'GET LAID', is serving us serious flirtatious lyricism, those vibrant Afrobeats rhythms that make you just wanna move your body, and of course, his signature confident vocal delivery. E no dey dull at all. And guess what? The track was produced and engineered by Lord Gabriel, so you already know say the sound quality go too choke. This one is MISTIKAY showing us he can stand alone and still deliver bangers that hit different.

Let's be honest, the 'Bundle Bundle (Remix)' featuring Zinoleesky was a massive wave that refused to calm down. That jam, which dropped on July 24 and was produced by Prodigy Beats, has reportedly amassed over 6.4 million audio streams across platforms like Spotify, Audiomack, Apple Music, and YouTube Music! Six point four million! Omo, that’s not beans o. That kind of milestone just shows say MISTIKAY is on a different level, and his career is seriously bubbling.

So, with 'GET LAID', MISTIKAY is not just dropping another song; he's making a statement. He's cleverly using the visibility from that Zinoleesky collab to shine a bigger light on his solo catalogue. The agenda is clear: establish his unique sound, solidify his brand beyond just features, and most importantly, expand his reach. He wants his Afrobeats sound to scatter beyond Nigeria, connecting with an international audience that's already vibing to our sound. E be like say MISTIKAY is ready for global domination, and we are here for it!

From 'Bundle Bundle (Remix)' to 'GET LAID', MISTIKAY is showing us that consistency and talent go hand in hand. The boy clearly understands the assignment. We just sabi say every drop na banger. So, are we ready to 'GET LAID' with this new sound? What do you think this new single means for his global takeover plans?