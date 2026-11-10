Zinoleesky don para! Signs with Sony Music Publishing West Africa

Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing, wey be the world's largest music publisher and part of Sony Music Group, don sign Zinoleesky.

Sony Music Publishing West Africa announced on November 6 that dem don officially sign Nigerian singer and songwriter Zinoleesky to their publishing family. The company welcomed him in a post from their own account, naming “Ma Pariwo,” “Kilofeshe,” “Personal,” and “Gone Far” as examples of the fire music he dey drop.

The Big Deal for Zino

This move dey heavy because e add a dedicated music publisher to the empire Zinoleesky don already dey build with hin own record label, Zinodict Music. E make sense say publishing na about the rights to songs and their compositions, while recording deals dey concern the actual recorded performance.

But wait, there's a small gbas-gbos. Sony's announcement no clear on many things o. Dem no talk which songs the new agreement covers, how long it go run, or if ownership of hin catalogue don change hands. These kain details no fit just jump out from a welcome post, and the announcement does not supply them.

The Mystery of the Terms

The November 6 statement sha call Zinoleesky a “Nigerian singer and songwriter” and yarn say the company dey look forward to supporting hin artistry. But when you check am, neither the reports from Naija TV and JB Republic nor Sony’s public post give us any gbege on an advance, royalty splits, territory lists, or any existing-catalogue transfer.

For artists and managers wey dey eye this deal as a template, this distinction matter die. Sony Music Publishing na publishing business, but the public info only confirm say Zinoleesky don join their list of artists. E no establish whether Sony go handle hin old songs, or only represent hin future songwriting, or even if the contract carry another kind of role. The named tracks for the announcement just dey show hin body of work; dem no be list of works wey dey assigned under the agreement. So we no sabi anything concrete about the terms.

Zino's Own Empire and What Next

This signing come after Zinoleesky don already start hin own label operations. Na in October e launched Zinodict Music and signed Waziyung as the first artist under the label. Sony’s November announcement only focus on Zinoleesky as a songwriter, so dem no talk anything about Zinodict Music’s artists or the label’s recording arrangements.

On the Spotify Nigeria daily songs chart dated October 30, 2026, BhadBoi OML's "I Wan Knvck," on which Zinoleesky appears, debuted at No. 6 on Spotify Nigeria’s daily songs chart. That kind chart success na sign of how much people dey listen to him, but e no tell us who controls the composition or if this new Sony deal fit touch am.

E be like say Sony dey serious about signing Nigerian writers to their publishing roster. In October, dem also announced a deal with LADIPOE, wey the public statement specified worldwide scope and coverage for both past and future songs. But for Zinoleesky’s post, dem no give those kain particulars, so we no fit just assume say the two deals na the same.

The real question wey dey ground now na whether Sony or Zinoleesky go eventually reveal the full scope of this publishing arrangement. For a songwriter wey get hin own artist catalogue and a new label, the answer go make it clear which songs Sony dey represent and where hin label’s recording business still dey separate. Till then, the main gist wey dey confirmed na the signing itself, wey Sony Music Publishing West Africa announced on November 6.

So, una think say Zino go drop the full details of this deal soon? Or na hush-hush we go continue to dey do?