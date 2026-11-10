Omo! Before NCIS, LL Cool J's 'In The House' Sitcom Was The OG Vibe, And It's Streaming Free!

Entertainment

LL Cool J, the music icon turned Hollywood heavyweight, is back making headlines as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the "NCIS: New York" spin-off. He first played Sam Hanna in 2009, in an "NCIS" episode that served as a backdoor pilot for "NCIS: Los Angeles." But for those who thought his acting journey started with high-octane action, guess again! This superstar actually had a whole different kind of drama cooking in the '90s, and his classic sitcom, "In The House," is now making a massive, free comeback! Time to rewind and catch the vibes.

Before The Bulletproof Vest: "In The House" Was The Real Gbedu!

Let's be honest, for many, LL Cool J’s name instantly brings up images of him saving the world, either through big-screen blockbusters like "Deep Blue Sea," "In Too Deep," or "Any Given Sunday," or definitely from his long run as the no-nonsense Special Agent Sam Hanna. But if you think his acting career started with flexing muscles and chasing villains, you've missed a whole chapter! Peep this: his iconic '90s sitcom, "In The House," is currently streaming for absolutely free on Roku. Yes, you heard right – free! E loud! This means you can binge-watch all the classic episodes, soak in the nostalgia, and enjoy some proper laughs without even touching your data subscription. No be small thing o!

The legendary series first hit our screens on NBC way back in 1995. Our very own James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J, starred as Marion Hill, a former star running back for the Los Angeles Raiders whose career got cut short by a nasty injury. When the money issues started to knock, Marion had to do what he had to do: he rented out a massive part of his house to a newly-divorced single mother and her two children. And guess who played that phenomenal single mother? None other than the incredible Debbie Allen, who would later become a huge deal in "Grey's Anatomy." Imagine that cast combination!

Street Credibility or Smart Hustle? LL Cool J Set The Record Straight

So, wetin really drew LL Cool J to this project? He confessed that the chance to work alongside two giants – Debbie Allen and the legendary Quincy Jones (who was not just a producer but also the composer for the sitcom!) – was a huge pull. But beyond that, our man had standards. He was fully on board once he confirmed that the show's predominantly Black characters were "three dimensional and well written." No stereotypical nonsense for him! As he told Jet magazine at the time, he did not want to be part of a show that was stereotypical or put negative influences into the minds of young people. That’s a serious level of integrity and vision from a true artist, no cap.

Now, back in those days, LL Cool J was still the reigning king of rap, the man with the microphone, a rapper first and foremost. So, naturally, there was plenty of talk, plenty of gist flying around that doing a family-friendly sitcom might just mess with his hard-earned street credibility. People dey para, saying e go affect his music career. But did our man flinch? Abeg! He quickly shut down those whispers during an on-set interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1996. He argued that a fan steeped in hip-hop culture would see him as hustling and expanding, not selling out. He was nominated for three NAACP Image Awards over the show's run. E clear say the man no come play!

From Cancellation To A True Comeback Story: The Marathon Continues!

Sadly, "In The House" eventually got the chop from NBC after just two seasons due to low ratings. Omo! But hold up, that wasn't the end of the road for Marion Hill and his crew. Before you could say 'sitcom revival,' UPN quickly snatched up the show, proving that real quality always finds a way. It went on to run for another two seasons on UPN, followed by a shorter fifth season in syndication. Debbie Allen, though, had to move on after NBC pulled the plug. But the show brought in fresh talent when UPN revived it, including the legendary "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro and who now hosts "Dancing with the Stars." Talk about a legacy!

As for LL Cool J himself, he didn't just stop there. After his sitcom days, he solidified his status in Hollywood with a string of successful movies before making that powerful leap back to television as the unforgettable Special Agent Sam Hanna. And now, with "NCIS: New York" currently airing its first season on CBS, it’s proof that this man's grind is truly endless. From dominating the rap charts to stealing scenes in sitcoms, and then becoming a serious action star, LL Cool J’s journey is a masterclass in staying relevant and constantly evolving.

So, who's ready to join the "In The House" rewatch party? Or are you too busy catching his current "NCIS: New York" vibe? Let us know which era of LL Cool J you're feeling more right now!