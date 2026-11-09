Rema, Lola Young, Overmono to headline Sole DXB 2026 in Dubai

Entertainment

Afrobeats star Rema is set to headline the Sole DXB festival alongside Grammy winner Lola Young and electronic music maestros Overmono. Get ready, because this year’s edition, the 14th one, is holding from 11 to 13 December at a brand-new, super fresh spot: The Square in Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. This is not just another festival, abeg!

Organisers, Milleworld, are buzzing that they’ve completely switched things up, taking the festival in a bold ‘new direction’ this year. And honestly, with these three powerhouses as headliners, we totally see it! They've really outdone themselves. Each of the main acts gets their own dedicated night, meaning whether your vibe is Welsh techno with Overmono, South London pop with Lola Young, or Nigerian Afrobeats with Rema, your night is absolutely sorted, no need to struggle to pick.

Lola Young is making her highly anticipated Dubai debut, and she’s not coming to play – she’s fresh off winning the 2026 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Talk about entering the scene with a monumental bang! Our Rema, the 'Calm Down' hitmaker, has seen his global anthem blow past a mind-boggling billion streams on Spotify, cementing his place as a true international force. And Overmono, who are definitely no small fry in the electronic scene, are pulling up to Dubai after playing Glastonbury and London’s Alexandra Palace. Pure greatness on display!

If you’re ready to flex and catch these incredible acts live, listen up for the lowdown on tickets. Three-day General Admission passes kick off from AED 495, while those who want the full VIP treatment will shell out AED 775. Passes are sold through Platinumlist. The organisers are also promising to drop single-day tickets soon, so keep your eyes peeled if you only want a taste. And for the parents planning a fun family outing, kids aged ten and under get in absolutely free – now that’s what we call a sweet deal!

This move to The Square is actually a big deal, considering it’s the festival’s first change of address in over a decade, relocating from d3. The Square itself is a vibrant, open-air community space that just opened its doors in 2024. Platinumlist reports it’s only about ten minutes from bustling Business Bay and Downtown, which sounds super convenient. But hold up, don't just jump in your car – parking there is limited and you’ll have to pay, so your stress-free best bet is to just order a taxi or use a reliable ride-hailing app. Don't go and stress yourself for parking, biko, just arrive in style.

Sole DXB, which has definitely evolved beyond imagination, originally started as a humble ‘sneaker summit’ for local streetwear enthusiasts. Fast forward to now, it’s a full-blown, multi-sensory celebration encompassing music, fashion, art, sport, and food. It’s a whole lifestyle experience! And just in case you thought Dubai was the only place popping off with big events in the Gulf this season, the Abu Dhabi Festival is also running its own show until 19 December.

So, which day are you planning to shut down Dubai with these stars? No dulling, get your tickets now!