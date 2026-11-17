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Ehn, listen up, because gospel singer Victor Thompson just dropped a major bombshell that proves say God sabi surprise people! Baba revealed how he and his wife waited five whole years to born pikin after dem marry, all while carrying a heavy secret: a bishop once told him: “Do you know your wife cannot get pregnant?” Imagine that kind prophecy!

Thompson, who shared his journey to parenthood during one of his recent world tours, confessed say hearing such words from someone he deeply respected spiritually really messed with his head. That kind talk fit make person dey shake! But instead of letting it scatter him home, he made the tough decision to keep the crushing news from his wife, just to save her from the emotional gbege it would cause. Pure love right there, keeping his queen protected.

The first year rolled into the second, and the second into the third, all without a single pikin bouncing around the house. The wait must have been heavy, you know? But Thompson kept encouraging his wife to remain hopeful, assuring her that they would have a child.

Fast forward to December 2024, when his wife again suggested In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). They agreed to start the process in January. So, on 2 January, they went to a fertility clinic, completed all the necessary procedures, and even paid the full cost for the treatment. Everything was set, abi?

The doctor then tell them to come back a day after his wife’s next menstrual period. But my people, that period? It never showed face! Instead, they got the biggest, most pleasant shock of their lives: his wife was already pregnant! Like, God just pulled a fast one on everybody! Imagine going for IVF and finding out say you already don carry belle? No need for all that science again! They just waka go back to the clinic and collect their money back. Talk about levels!

Reflecting on this whole incredible experience, the gospel superstar confidently said he believes their child arrived at the absolute perfect time. He even pointed out say if the baby had come earlier, they might have faced some financial struggles. For him, this entire saga na big testimony of unwavering faith and pure divine timing. E clear say God's plan pass man's understanding!

So, if you’re ever feeling discouraged, just remember Victor Thompson's journey. Weytin bishop talk no be final, abi?