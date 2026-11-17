Entertainment

Gbas gbos don start! Lil Baby just dropped his new album, FRESH, and as per usual, he no dey dull. But instead of just hyping the project, he waka enter ClueRadio and come out swinging with a hot take that sabi shake table: he say hip hop don fall off, no be him!

Everybody sabi say people dey yarn say Baby don fall off, but our guy turn the whole thing around. He claim say nobody for the game dey pull the kind numbers wey dem dey do for 2020. E get why he talk am sha. He break down how music just enter the weirdest place he don ever see. According to him, the whole industry just turn to shoot-'em-up records, labels no dey push am like before, quality just drop, and all those feel-good jams just disappear like magic.

But no worry, Lil Baby no just come to complain; he come with solution. He say his new album, FRESH, na him own big move to bring that proper vibe back to the music scene. He even talk say while other artists dey fear to drop new music, he dey beat the curve like a champ. As for all the hate campaign people dey talk about, he swear say na just creators chasing engagement and trying to trend. Lil Baby also stand ten toes for Atlanta, repping his city hard, as per usual.

Away from the music, our guy get him money rules: grow am, no subtract am. E make sense sha, no be only to make money, but to sabi manage am. He also confirm say the million-dollar casino credit lines dey behind him.

He also touch on a few other things, like a Chris Brown record that no make the album because e don already turn in before. Imagine that jam! Lil Baby also talk say he dey look up to OGs like Kanye, Drake, and Jay-Z for longevity in the game. And for fans wondering which track na the baddest on FRESH, him and Clue no gree for themselves; Baby dey ride for "My Side" while Clue say "Top Uh It" na the one. Plus, who knew DJ Clue was the first person to play Lil Baby for New York? Na full circle moment be that!

So wetin be next for Lil Baby? He say make una expect "Dominique," the grown and polished version of himself, with a mini-movie already in the works. E no be small thing o! What track are you riding for on FRESH?