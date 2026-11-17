Entertainment

Omo, AMAA 2026 just delivered pure cruise and serious upsets, with Kenyan and Ivorian cinema and taking all the shine at this year’s ceremony. Forget small talk, the whole night was a proper celebration of cinematic excellence across Africa and the diaspora, but two films decided to show everybody who the real Ogas at the top were: Kenya’s One Woman, One Bra and Côte d’Ivoire’s Colours of Exile. Na only two films wan carry all the awards go house, eh? The suspense was real, guys!

For proper quality prestige, Kenya’s One Woman, One Bra was the film of the night. E no just win Best Film – which is like the biggest prize you can dream of – but it still grabbed Best Film in an African Language, The visionary brain behind it all, Vincho Nchogu, didn't just stand by; he collected the award for Best Debut Feature Film by a Director. This triple victory just confirm say this film na a critical darling for real and a major landmark achievement in contemporary East African cinema. E shock you? Us too!

Then Côte d’Ivoire’s Colours of Exile came with the numbers, flexing hard! This film proved to be an unstoppable force, securing a leading four awards like say no tomorrow – they dominated by sheer volume. Azlorabe Alaoui snagged the highly coveted Best Director award, while Naku Sy Savane took home Best Actress in a Leading Role, showing off their acting prowess. Not just that, the film’s mad immersive technical execution chop awards for Achievement in Cinematography and Achievement in Sound. Talk about finishing strong from all angles!

Of course, una know say our Naija films no go just siddon look when awards are being shared. Nigeria maintained a formidable presence throughout the whole ceremony, demonstrating our continued technical and narrative prowess with a whopping eight wins! Our cinematic exports still held their ground. The Herd was a serious standout, securing three awards and making us proud: Achievement in Production Design, Achievement in Make-up (we know our make-up artists sabi!), and our very own Linda Ejiofor winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Queen! She came, she saw, she conquered!

And to add more pepper to the soup, Wale Ojo delivered a major acting victory for Nigeria, winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for Light Out. Yes, we love to see our faves getting their flowers! The talent in Nollywood is truly global, no cap.

So while East and West Africa were doing their thing and sweeping categories, Nigeria still reminded everyone why we are the giants of Nollywood. Which of these winning films are you adding to your must-watch list, abeg?