Entertainment

Omo, trust Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to always give us some real talk! She just posted on her Instagram on Monday, telling all the women out there say make una no fall una hand by losing una identity just because una dey build a life with a man.

Her message na straight to the point: prioritize your personal growth and independence, biko. According to her, it's easy to get so caught up in your partner's dreams and building a life together that you completely forget about your own.

But Martins dey emphasize say while you're busy supporting your man's hustle, you must also dey nurture your own ambitions, your financial independence, your purpose, and your identity. Na important thing to remember, because e get why!

She no mince words at all, saying, "Dear women, never get so consumed with building a life with a man that you forget to build a life for yourself." Chai! Tell 'em, mama!

She also urged women to keep investing in their personal growth, financial independence, purpose, and identity as they build together with their partner. So, no be only him go dey shine, you too must dey glow up.

Sarah Martins rounded it off by saying a woman should love her partner and build with him, but never abandon herself in the process. Na pure wisdom be that! If you no build yourself, wetin you wan carry come inside relationship?