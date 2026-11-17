Entertainment

The Recording Academy, an American nonprofit organization widely known for its global Grammy Awards, don drop the full list of nominations for the 2027 Grammys, and omo, the whole industry don scatter! British singer-songwriter Raye, 28, dey lead the pack with a massive eleven nominations. This tally no be small thing o, e just tie the record Queen Bey (Beyoncé) set in 2025 for most nods by a woman in a single year. Raye is up for the big three: Record, Song, and Album of the Year, the first time she has been recognised in any of those categories, and she is a first-time nominee in every other category she appears in. Imagine! Her hit track “Where Is My Husband!” just tear global charts and social media feeds, earning her Record and Song of the Year nominations, while her album, This Music May Contain Hope, is also up for Album of the Year. Plus, she sabi write song well well, earning a nod for Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical). After years of being celebrated as an elite songwriter, this is truly her moment to collect all her flowers.

Naija Invasion: We Dey Choke African Music

But let's be honest, for us, the real ginger dey with our Nigerian contingent! Six of our very own artists earned nominations, and they practically took over the Best African Music Performance category, holding four of the five available slots. Chai! Tems dey lead our pack with four heavy nominations, while Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr also got recognition across African music, global music, and R&B categories. Our stars are truly shining bright on the world stage, pepper dem!

The Vote-Split Wahala That Could Spoil Our Party

Now, here’s where the drama gets thick, especially for us back home in Lagos! The Best African Music Performance category, which just debuted at the 2024 Grammys (with South Africa’s Tyla winning the first trophy for “Water”), presents a serious challenge this year. Asake dey feature twice in that same category – once as a solo act and again alongside Wizkid. Omo!

This means Asake is essentially competing against himself, with Wizkid tied to one of those entries! If you ask us, this whole situation raises a critical question that plenty celebratory headlines don overlook: with Nigerian acts occupying four out of five slots, and one artist appearing on two separate tracks, could the Nigerian vote actually split and make us lose out on a category we nearly swept? It leaves the Ghanaian duo of King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni as the only non-Nigerian contenders with a clear lane. Whether this vote-splitting go turn a potential Nigerian nomination sweep into an unexpected upset loss, nobody go know until February 7, 2027, when the 69th Grammy Awards go hold at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. E dey give us small headache thinking about it o.

Other Global Stars and Shocking Snubs

Beyond Raye and our Nigerian powerhouses, Spanish star Rosalía is also making serious waves with nine nominations. She’s also a first-timer in every category she's contesting, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, making her only the second Latin artist to achieve this feat after Bad Bunny last year. She just picked up Song and Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys last week, and now her album Lux is up for Album of the Year, while “Berghain,” her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor, is nominated for Record and Song of the Year. Country singer Ella Langley is also holding it down with seven nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas,” Album of the Year for Dandelion, and Best New Artist. The most striking thing about this year’s Grammy field? No obvious frontrunner! Plenty newcomers like Raye, Dean, Langley, Rosalía, and Bridgers are all contesting the major awards for the first time, making the race super unpredictable. Academy voters no fit just fall back on established names this time.

The inclusion of Taylor Swift is the quietest story. Her album The Life of a Showgirl, released over a year ago, still secured multiple nods, including Album of the Year, an award she’s won more times than any other artist. Her lead single “The Fate of Ophelia” also competes for Record of the Year. Facing a field of first-timers, Swift remains the only contender whose past triumphs voters can weigh,

But as always, some big names were left out in the cold, . Harry Styles, Justin Bieber (who submitted Swag II for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album), and Doja Cat, a former major-category nominee, all walked away empty-handed. E be things!

So, as our Nigerian stars dey shine bright and dey give us joy, let’s keep our fingers crossed say this vote-split wahala no go come and spoil the show for us. Who do you think will eventually carry the day?