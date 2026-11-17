Entertainment

Ayra Starr don scatter the internet with just four words: “See you in the desert.” Omo, those words dey burst our head! The Mavin Records star, known for her unique style since 2021, has just been announced for Coachella 2027. She first showed us her vibe with her album 19 & Dangerous, and tracks like Bloody Samaritan and Rush made sure her sound reached everywhere.

The Desert Calling: Ayra Starr's Big Gig

Ayra Starr go dey perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, April 18. And guess what? She go dey share the Sunday stage with none other than headliner SZA! This announcement na another massive moment for Nigerian music, showing the world say our sound no dey joke.

How We Got Here: The Coachella Journey

Beyond the excitement of seeing another Nigerian flag high up at the festival, there's a whole journey behind how our artists reached one of the world's most influential music stages. From 2016 to 2026, Nigerian music's journey to Coachella has been shaped by monster hit records, international collaborations, mad streaming success, global tours, and the undeniable influence of Afrobeats.

Even though Nigerian artists like Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 first debuted at Coachella way back in 2012, the recent wave of appearances really caught fire around 2019. Before then, in 2017, the legendary juju music pioneer King Sunny Adé was the only African act on the bill, but wahala with visas and logistics stopped him from making it. Then in 2018, Wizkid was billed to perform, but e no happen. He missed both weekends because of visa issues for his band members. For us, e pain us no small; the biggest star of the moment couldn't make the stage.

But 2019 brought the gbedu! Burna Boy and Mr Eazi finally performed. Burna Boy's appearance became particularly memorable after he publicly challenged Coachella over the font used for his name on the festival's promotional poster. His declaration that he was an “African Giant” sparked serious conversations about how international platforms recognize African artists. Mr Eazi also came through with his Banku Music, blending Nigerian and Ghanaian sounds and building a global following with songs like Leg Over. Shout out to Davido too, who was supposed to be part of that 2019 story but also missed out because of visa issues. It took him seven years to finally get his moment in the desert.

The next major Nigerian show-stopping moment was in 2022, when CKay joined American singer Pink Sweat$ onstage to perform CKay's global smash, Love Nwantiti. Even if it was an appearance and not a full set, that moment was huge. The song exploded thanks to streaming platforms, TikTok, and social media, proving that a Nigerian record could cross borders and connect with audiences who hadn't really heard Afrobeats before.

By 2023, Burna Boy returned to Coachella, this time with a much stronger international profile after his Grammy-winning album, Twice as Tall. Then in 2024, the Nigerian takeover expanded even more! Tems and DJ Spinall got their own performance slots, while Wizkid, Fireboy DML, and Teni also gave us memorable moments. Tems delivered one of the standout performances, bringing out Wizkid and Justin Bieber for a live rendition of Essence. That song, which climbed to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, was a major breakthrough for Nigerian music. For Wizkid, it was redemption, six years after missing the 2018 edition.

DJ Spinall also made history as an Afrobeats DJ performing a dedicated set at Coachella. He brought out Fireboy DML and Teni, showing that our music was taking over beyond just singers. In 2025, Rema hit the Coachella stage for the first time after Calm Down, especially the remix with Selena Gomez, became a global anthem, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 returned, giving new listeners a taste of classic Afrobeat.

Then came 2026, with Davido finally getting his well-deserved moment at Coachella. After over a decade in the game, countless collaborations, successful albums, and sold-out shows, Davido's performance was a testament to his journey. He gave a 45-minute set, from Dami Duro to If, Skelewu and With You. He even invited Adekunle Gold to join him for their hit, High, which was one of the night's highlights. The festival also had an unexpected Nigerian highlight when Wizkid and Tems joined Justin Bieber onstage for the Essence remix.

Now, all eyes are on Ayra Starr. Our artists keep showing the world how it's done. Who else do you think deserves to shut down Coachella next?