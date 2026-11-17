Entertainment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has stepped into the conversation, urging everyone to embrace the power of positive thinking.

She took to her Instagram page on 15 November to share a powerful message about how much your mindset and faith can impact your life. According to the "box office queen", you should never underestimate what you think. What you believe, you attract, and what you speak, you give life to, she told her followers.

Toyin Abraham encouraged us all to keep our minds positive, our faith rock-solid, and our hearts bursting with gratitude. She reminded us that no matter the gbas gbos life throws our way, we should always choose to believe that better days are loading. With God on our side, she stressed that everything is possible and our best chapters are still ahead. She signed off by urging her followers to think, speak and live positively.

But wait, there's more! While dropping these wisdom nuggets, she also used the chance to remind us about her upcoming movie, 'Bestie'. You know, multi-tasking like a true queen! She urged her fans to book their tickets way ahead of the release date. 'Bestie' is set to hit cinemas nationwide on December 16, 2026. So, if you're looking for some good vibes and a new movie to watch, Toyin Abraham has got you covered. Are you tapping into this positive energy?