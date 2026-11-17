Entertainment

Nigerian comedian and actor, Mr Macaroni, don open up say him dey seriously afraid of marriage and romantic relationships. This heavy revelation dropped during im recent appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday. For real, who would have thought say even our main man Macaroni get im own relationship wahala? E no dey easy like that!

The popular comedian, whose real name na Debo Adedayo, explain say the main reason for his marriage jitters na because e don stay single for a long, long time. E talk say e don become super challenging for him to adjust to all the demands wey having a partner dey come with. Imagine say you're used to your full freedom, then suddenly, constant calls and constant attention. E go be like shock!

Mr Macaroni sha no mince words. He say maintaining regular communication and always giving someone attention na among the things wey dey give am serious headache. He even drop bomb say currently, he dey communicate with a woman wey him genuinely care about – you know, the real feelings dey there – but he still no sure if he fit take the whole thing to the next level, a.k.a. serious relationship.

Hear am for his own words, loud and clear: “I’m so scared of marriage, relationships. I’ve been single for so long. But the truth is, I don’t know how to do it anymore. I’m not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone.” Omo, this one na real inner battle o! It sounds like the man is literally fighting with himself.

Our guy further reason say e go totally unfair to tell somebody say you love them if you no ready to commit all the way through. For him, if you say you wan dey with someone, then responsibility must follow. And guess what? He even clear the air say im career no be the reason for his commitment phobia. Nah, he say na just because e don tey wey he dey single.

So, if Mr Macaroni dey find am hard to navigate the marriage market, wetin we ordinary citizens go come do? Abi, na the single life sweet pass for this Nigeria? What do you think?