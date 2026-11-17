Entertainment

Omo, prepare yourselves, because Nollywood just got a whole lot sweeter and love is definitely in the air! Our very own Linda Osifo, the actress with the captivating smile and all the good vibes, has announced she’s officially off the market! Yes, you heard right, she’s engaged to her partner, who she identified as Mr Ose.

E be like say Christmas don come early for Nollywood, because the excitement is buzzing like crazy! Linda shared her overflowing joy about finally finding true love and gearing up for a brand new chapter in her life, and honestly, we are all here for it. She took to her Instagram, spilling all the tea in an emotional post that literally gave us goosebumps and plenty of 'awwws'. She revealed that this big, beautiful blessing is actually an answered prayer, one she had whispered to God privately. Talk about God showing up and showing out in grand style!

Our girl come open up about her love journey, confessing say this blessing no even show face when she been dey expect am, nor even in the way she don imagine. But guess what? E come for a manner she believes only God himself sabi arrange. Seriously, when God dey arrange your matter, nobody fit question am – because he no dey do basic! She described her relationship with Mr Ose as a love story that was totally worth every single season of waiting. She even added that some blessings are just too beautiful, so beautiful words can’t even capture the full vibe.

Then came the moment that practically broke the internet and had everybody screaming 'God when?!'. Addressing her fiancé, Mr Ose, she poured out her heart, saying she’s so grateful she found him. And then the declaration, the one we all been waiting for: “Mr Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime. I SAID YES TO FOREVER!” Omo, that’s main choke right there! We love to see it!

As expected, the comment section? E burst scatter! Celebrities and public figures flooded her page faster than you can say 'action!', rushing to send their congratulatory messages. We're talking about heavyweights like Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Edo, gospel sensation Moses Bliss, the ever-energetic media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, comedian Broda Shaggi, actor Chimezie Imo, and even media mogul Mo Abudu. Everybody dey ginger for our girl, no cap!

Bimbo Ademoye quickly wished her a happy home, while Moses Bliss described the announcement as amazing news and prayed for God’s grace to cover the couple. Ini Edo, being the sweet one, expressed her excitement, describing Osifo as her baby girl. Enioluwa Adeoluwa, true to form, prayed that her marriage would be blessed, fruitful, and absolutely overflowing with peace, joy, and abundant love. Broda Shaggi and Chimezie Imo also joined the long list of well-wishers, showing their love and support for the queen. Linda Osifo sealed the deal with hashtags like #LindaAndOseAlways and #ImGettingMarried, making it clear she's ready to walk down that aisle and leave spinsterhood behind!

Honestly, when you know, you know! And Linda clearly knows this is her forever person. We’re already anticipating the wedding, e go surely choke! Who else is ready for the ultimate Nollywood wedding content, because we are counting down already?