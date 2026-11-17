Entertainment

Naija to the world! Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and the legendary Nigerian-British singer Sade Adu have officially been inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This one no be small thing at all.

The big ceremony scatter ground on Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. Fela got recognised posthumously with the Early Influence Award, showing how much he changed the game. Then Sade Adu, with her whole band, entered the Performer category.

To make us even prouder, Fela’s children — Seun, Yeni, Femi, Shalewa, and Made Kuti — stepped up to represent their late father. This induction makes Fela the very first African-born artist to ever grace the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Who dey breathe?

The Hall of Fame themselves even talk say Fela's magic came from how he blended West African sounds with jazz and soul to invent Afrobeat. His music no just sweet for ear; he also tackled big political and social issues, inspiring musicians generation after generation. True icon!

Sade, known for bangers like ‘Smooth Operator’, ‘The Sweetest Taboo’, and ‘Your Love Is King’, was absent from the ceremony. For Fela, this recognition just adds to his legendary status after he also collected a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award back in February 2026.

If you miss the live show, no vex! The ceremony was recorded and dem go show am on ABC and Disney+ in December. So you still fit catch all the epic moments. This one just shows say Nigerian music no dey carry last anywhere. Which other Naija legend do you think deserves this kind honour next?