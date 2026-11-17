Entertainment

'Five Figurines', a new Nollywood flick starring Bimbo Akintola, Odunlade Adekola and other big names, has started its run with a bang! The psychological thriller pulled in over N64.8 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office.

The film’s distributors were quick to share the good news on Instagram on Monday, hyping it up as the number one film of the weekend. The distributors also described it as the biggest November opening for a Nollywood production. Talk about showing up and showing out!

They dropped a promotional poster with the message, “NIGERIA, YOU SHOWED UP! 🇳🇬❤️🔥 N64.8M+ and counting in our opening weekend! And we’re only getting started!” The caption went on to thank everyone who bought tickets, showed up, and supported the film. You know how we do it for our own!

For those who haven't caught the buzz, the distributors are urging everyone to hit the cinemas, confirming it’s showing nationwide. So no excuses, fam.

The movie itself sounds like pure drama: it’s a psychological thriller about the mysterious death of a young man named Innocent, and his grieving mother’s fierce quest for vengeance. The whole gist revolves around five wooden figurines that are tied to secrets and betrayals among a group of friends. Sounds like proper Nollywood tension to us!

Are you pulling up to see what the hype is all about?