Entertainment

You know mesh, abi? The one for all the sheer dresses, statement tops, and eveningwear that barely covers anything. Well, Tiwa Savage, the Queen of Afrobeats, just flipped the script, serving us a totally different vibe for the fabric in her latest look.

She decided to take a more low-key approach, turning a simple layering combo into a masterclass on how to rock mesh with actual intention. Instead of going full glam, Tiwa sported a fitted black mesh dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. But here’s the kicker: she layered it over a white tank-style top, letting it peek through. Genius! It’s not about the transparency being the main show; it’s about the contrast, with those white straps and neckline adding another dimension to a look that would otherwise be all black. The result? A layered silhouette that feels super relaxed, but you can tell she put serious thought into it.

And the styling? Chef’s kiss! She completed the whole vibe with white pointed-toe slingback heels – because balance is key, right? A delicate diamond necklace, a statement transparent cuff, and a sparkling ring added just enough sparkle without being extra. Her sleek, chin-length bob and a soft glam beauty look kept everything polished and refined, making sure nothing stole the shine from the outfit itself.

What makes this look so interesting is how easy it is to copy. Mesh doesn’t always have to mean you’re going for a dramatic evening gown or a revealing top. This is Tiwa reminding us that sometimes, the coolest styling choices come from what you wear underneath. If you’ve been struggling to bring mesh into your wardrobe beyond those usual sheer dresses, this is the sign you’ve been waiting for.

So, are we all about to raid our closets for a mesh dress and a simple tank? Tell us your thoughts!