Entertainment

Our very own veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka, don collect big award for obodo oyinbo! She was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Global African Diaspora Awards (GADA) for her fantastic work in the Nigerian film industry and how much she has influenced African entertainment.

The news dropped via a statement from Obi-West Utchaychukwu, aka the Obi of Houston, who is the GADA Founder and Executive Producer. The award show, which was the third edition of the GADA Awards, happened on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Golden Tree Banquet in Houston, Texas, USA. Na approximately 500 guests from different parts of the world gather to celebrate excellence and achievements by Africans across various fields.

Chioma, who is regarded as one of Nollywood’s most accomplished actresses, started her acting journey in 1998 and went fully professional in 2000. Her first movie appearance was in The Apple in 2000. Over the years, she has shown serious skill, versatility, and consistency, earning plenty of fans and respect from colleagues both home and abroad. Her memorable performances no doubt helped push Nigerian cinema worldwide.

According to the organisers, the Lifetime Achievement Award is not just about her work, but also about her lasting impact on entertainment and how she inspires new actors coming up. Obi-West Utchaychukwu himself talked about the award, saying it’s a celebration of Chioma’s amazing journey and all her contributions to African entertainment. He added that she represents the talent, resilience, and creative excellence that African entertainers dey show on the international stage.

This recognition aligns with GADA's vision to celebrate Africans whose achievements are making major contributions to society across different countries and continents. The third edition of the awards had the theme, “Bridging Continents, Celebrating Diaspora Excellence,” highlighting the importance of celebrating Africans whose accomplishments are strengthening the continent’s global presence.

So, from Nollywood to Texas, Chioma Chukwuka dey carry Nigeria's name for head!