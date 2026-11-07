Weekend film list don land, which one dey your agenda?

Entertainment

No dulling this weekend o! Our people say work hard, play harder, and we agree. That's why we don do the hard work for you and gather all the films and series wey go make your downtime sweet like correct jollof rice. Whether you like action, comedy, drama, or something for adventure, we gats you covered.

First up, for all the single pringles trying to escape love, there's a film about a 32-year-old overachiever wey swear say she's done with romance. But you know how these things go, she faces challenges, unexpected encounters, and even romantic prospects that look like pure divine intervention. Ahn ahn, is love not trying to let her rest?

Then, for the action lovers, Godzilla is back! A powerful warrior family is facing a new threat as our favourite monster returns to cause serious wahala in their home. Wahala for whoever lives in that family's area, because when Godzilla shows up, you know it's about to be a proper showdown.

For those who love deep storylines, there's a film about a woman whose childhood love is tested by some heavy choices and secret decisions. E go hot o, when secrets start to scatter everything for childhood sweethearts.

If you're into historical thrillers, a CIA field agent goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at one of Hitler’s World War II bunkers. You know say this kind mission no easy at all, pure tension from start to finish.

Now, for something completely wild: imagine a high-profile fashion celebrity waking up one morning, and boom, he's missing his genitals! This unexpected situation throws him into serious turmoil, setting off a story of desire, ambition, and obsession. Talk about a plot twist that will make your jaw drop! Na wa o.

Then, get your tissues ready for a heartwarming story. When a medical emergency scatters a family, their determined dog, Winstead, does everything he can to bring his humans back together before Christmas Eve. This one is for the softies, abeg. Who no love a heroic dog?

For the comedy gang, imagine your ex-cop father wakes up thinking he's still on duty, and you and your friends have to recruit a whole fake police unit just to comfort him. The love is real, but the chaos? Even more real!

And for the Barbie fans, there’s a reimagining of the iconic film where Barbie crosses enchanted lands to rescue Ken from the mysterious Rat King and discovers her inner magic. Pure vibes for the girlies, no doubt.

For the history buffs and boxing fans, there’s a film series available on Prime Video that dives into the personal relationships Muhammed Ali built behind his public persona, and the defining moments that shaped his legendary career. Na only him fit be the greatest.

Last but not least, also on Prime Video, a sixth-grader and his classmates log into a full-dive VRMMORPG called Actual Magic. What starts as a virtual world merges violently with reality, turning the game into a high-stakes mixed-reality death game. From virtual reality to real-life wahala! If you love suspense and video games, this one will keep you on the edge of your seat.

So, tell us, which of these bangers are you jamming this weekend? We dey wait for your reviews!