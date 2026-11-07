‘The Remarried Empress’ don break Disney+ records, global wahala don start!

Entertainment

Omo, Disney+ no dey carry last o! Their new Korean drama, ‘The Remarried Empress’, don enter history books as the most-viewed local original premiere of all time on the platform globally. And guess what? E just took them three days after the launch on November 3 to achieve this feat!

This series no dey play small play, sha. E currently stands as the number one Korean title premiere in over 50 markets worldwide. We are talking major places like the U.S., UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The world no dey sleep on this one!

‘The Remarried Empress’ na one popular South Korean romantic fantasy series wey dey based on one mega-hit web novel.

The Hype Was Real, Sha!

Let’s be honest, Disney+ gave fans a proper shout-out for their strong support ahead of the launch. Imagine them bumping up the premiere a whole day early, from the scheduled November 4, just to say thank you to their loyal fans! That kind of love, no be small thing.

The buzz around this show wasn't just overnight magic; it's been building since its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival back in October. People had already caught the gist, and they were eager to see what the hype was about.

And talk about hype! The trailer for ‘The Remarried Empress’ pulled in a massive thirteen million views in just 48 hours across YouTube and other social media platforms. But if you think that’s big, wait until you hear this: the original webtoon that the show is based on has a mind-blowing three billion views! Yes, you read that right, three billion! Abeg, how many people dey read something so much? The global audience was already locked in, so it’s no surprise the show blew up immediately.

Royal Wahala and a Plot Twist!

So, wetin be the gist wey dey make everybody ginger? The Remarried Empress takes us into the Eastern Empire, where we follow the strained relationship between Empress Navier and her husband, Emperor Sovieshu. The land itself is filled with rising anxieties, adding tension to an already shaking royal foundation.

Things really scatter when the Emperor falls head over heels for a runaway slave, and this new love fractures his relationship with the Empress. But Navier is not your regular cry-cry princess; she’s a boss lady. Unwilling to let her dignity be trampled, the Empress agrees to the Emperor's request, but with one major condition: she must be allowed to remarry! And not just anyone, but the rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. Talk about a plot twist that will keep you glued to your screen! This woman is iconic!

Catch The Binge!

If you never start am, now na the time! Disney+ and Hulu don drop the first four episodes already, so you can jump straight into the royal drama. And the good news no finish there. You can catch two fresh, new episodes every Wednesday, starting from November 11. The whole series will then wrap up with its grand finale on November 25.

So, if you dey look for a captivating drama with royalty, betrayal, and a strong empress who knows her worth, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is definitely for you. You don hear am now. Wetin you dey wait for?