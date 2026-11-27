Entertainment

BNXN and Asake linked up for the single Eja Meja, which dropped on 29 July 2026. The Afrobeats track, featuring Asake, runs for two minutes and thirty-eight seconds and was released on T.Y.E. with EMPIRE.

The song didn't play fair with the charts, debuting at number one on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Songs chart on 30 July 2026. It also smashed through 10 million Spotify streams by 28 August 2026.

While there is no official producer credit for the record, the chemistry clearly worked. The single eventually served as the opening track for BNXN’s six-track EP, Still In Charge, which followed on 1 October 2026.

Let's be honest, when you put these two together, it was always going to be a jam. Who else is doing it like them right now?