Entertainment

FOLA and Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer, dropped their joint single "treat u right" on 2 July 2026. The track, which is two minutes and fifty-seven seconds long, didn't waste any time hitting the top. It launched at number one on the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 (chart dated 9 July 2026) and also bagged the top spot on Spotify Nigeria’s daily chart.

The numbers are actually wild. On 3 July 2026, the song clocked 342,140 streams in its first full day on Spotify Nigeria. Reports credited Ayra Starr as the first female artist to top Spotify Nigeria in 2026, making the single a huge landmark for both singers.

Released through Dangbana Republik Records and EMPIRE, the song's momentum didn't stop there. By 24 November 2026, "treat u right" had already passed 20 million streams on Spotify.

FOLA also gave the record a second home on his sophomore album, "9", which came out on 9 October 2026. The song sits as the seventh track among the fourteen on the project. Let's just say the collab was a total win.

Who's still playing this on repeat?