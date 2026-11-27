Entertainment

Davido has unveiled a limited-edition clothing collection titled “Davido VS Everybody.” The streetwear line is inspired by his sixth studio album, Oriadé, and is designed to let fans connect with the project through fashion.

While announcing the drop, the singer used the caption “No pressure for this side” to showcase the new designs. The collection includes hoodies, tank tops, and T-shirts. Each piece incorporates symbols and inscriptions tied to Davido’s confidence and his 15-year journey in the music industry, such as “001–OBO,” “Ori Adé,” and “Never Seen A Bigger Miracle Than Myself.” These details are meant to blend the royal inspiration of the Oriadé era with a bold, contemporary streetwear look.

However, the price tags have the internet talking. The clothing pieces are priced between $50 and $85, which is roughly ₦110,000 to ₦185,000. Because of this, the collection falls into the premium merchandise category, targeting fans who want exclusive fashion. This pricing has sparked a debate on social media; while some fans are interested, others are questioning if the items are actually affordable for everyday supporters.

This launch comes as part of a bigger celebration of Davido's 15 years in music, arriving before his three-night Oriadé concert scheduled for December 17–19, 2026. Supporters can buy the pieces through his official merchandise website, though it depends on availability.

Let's be honest, ₦185,000 for a hoodie is a huge jump from “no pressure” to “serious pressure” on the pocket. Do you think the royal vibe justifies the premium price, or is this just too much?