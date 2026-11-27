Entertainment

Priscilla Ojo has fired back at a social media user who tried to tell her how to style her son's hair. A netizen named Mariam advised the mother to stop plaiting the boy's hair, claiming he is handsome without it.

Mariam told her, "Don’t plait hair for this boy; he’s handsome without plaiting it."

Priscilla was not feeling the comment and told Mariam to go have her own child and do whatever she wants with him. She made it clear that she will not tolerate anyone interfering with how she chooses to style her son, replying, "Mariam, go have your own child and do whatever you want with him!!"

Priscilla and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux welcomed their son, Prince Rakeem Ayomide, in Canada on August 24, 2025, after marrying in multiple ceremonies in 2025.

Imagine having the nerve to tell a mother how to plait her child's hair on the internet. Please, let's leave the parenting tips for the parents, because some of us are just here for the vibes. Who actually thinks they can tell Priscilla Ojo what to do?