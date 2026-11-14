Wande Coal drops new banger 'KOWOPE' with a wild bank owambe promo video!

Entertainment

Wande Coal has officially dropped his brand new single, "KOWOPE," and trust us, it's not just the music making waves. This banger, produced by the legendary Juls, hit the streets on 12 November 2026, following the release of his fourth studio album, KING COAL, and a hot collaboration with Phyno on "Ndewo."

But let's be honest, the real gist right now is the pre-release hype! Before the song even landed, Wande Coal, had everyone talking. He flooded social media with the phrase and then dropped a promotional video that left us all stunned. Picture this: an owambe, but not just any owambe. An owambe inside a bank! Seriously, who comes up with these ideas?

That unusual setting wasn't just for laughs; it cleverly set the identity for "KOWOPE" long before it officially arrived. It's giving creativity, and it definitely got everyone talking.

Produced by the Ghanaian-British maestro Juls, "KOWOPE" is a solid continuation of Wande Coal's signature sound in contemporary Afrobeats. Juls brings his rich experience in African popular music to the table, perfectly complementing Wande Coal's unmistakable voice. He has held a prominent position in Nigerian music since his Mo’Hits Records days.

The man simply does not stop. He’s been a constant force in Nigerian music for years, and he keeps expanding his catalogue with fresh material. With the kind of buzz that promo campaign created, plus his already loyal fanbase, this single is definitely set to be well-received.

The song is available across major digital streaming platforms. Give it a listen and share your thoughts in the comments below.