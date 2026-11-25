Entertainment

E be like say the battle for Audiomack's most-streamed African artist spot don turn war o! Nigerian Street-Pop star Seyi Vibez just snatched the number one position from Asake, continuing their back-and-forth race.

Seyi Vibez currently sits pretty with approximately 2.8025 billion streams. Guess who's right behind him? Asake, with approximately 2.8020 billion streams. Omo, the difference na just roughly 500,000 streams! Talk about a photo finish.

What makes this even sweeter – or spicier, depending on whose fan you are – is that this shift happened just a day after Asake was celebrated for being the first African artist to even cross the 2.8 billion mark on Audiomack. See how quickly things dey change? Yesterday's champion, today's second place. Mad o!

While these two Street-Pop heavyweights dey ginger themselves at the top, Burna Boy is holding down third place with approximately 2.17 billion streams. But with over 630 million streams separating him from Seyi Vibez and Asake, e go take some serious magic for him to catch up to this hot race.

This kind vawulence for the top spot shows say every single stream counts. Who knows who go collect the crown tomorrow? These guys no dey play at all!