Entertainment

Nollywood actress Judy Austin stood firm in an Abuja High Court on Tuesday, rejecting the “husband snatcher” label that has been following her since her marriage to actor Yul Edochie.

Judy Austin filed two separate defamation lawsuits, seeking a whopping one billion Naira in damages from veteran actress Rita Edochie, who is a close relative of her husband. Under cross-examination by Rita’s Counsel, Adrian Amadi, Judy said she is not a home wrecker and does not belong to any association of husband snatchers, as posted on the defendant’s social media handle.

She wasn't about to spill all her gists though, as she politely declined questions about her previous marriage to Emmanuel Obasi and her current one with Yul Edochie, stating, “I am entitled to my privacy in my marriage, hence, I will not answer any question relating to my marriage.” Judy asked the court to grant her requests and put a stop to the relentless online bullying she claims to face.

The court drama took a wild turn when Austin’s Counsel, Anozie Obiemena, pleaded with the court to caution Rita Edochie and her fans against harassing his client. He said Judy was harassed by some people who accompanied the defendant after the last sitting in September 2026, and that they almost beat her up before she got to her car.

Judy herself said she almost did not show up for the hearing because she was afraid of harassment by the defendant’s fans, and she asked the judge to caution them.

Justice A.A Halilu had to step in, ordering Rita Edochie and her supporters to leave the court premises before Judy and her crew, just to avoid any further wahala. The case has been adjourned until February 16, 2027, for more hearing. This whole saga? E choke!