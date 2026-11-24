Entertainment

E be like say everybody don lock in on Grand Theft Auto VI! The video game don cause a proper pop-culture tsunami, making noise all over the place. To match that energy, Rockstar Games dropped the official accompanying soundtrack, “Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album,” through Atlantic Records on Friday, November 20, just 24 hours after the game itself arrived.

But dem no waste time at all! Days later, on Monday, November 23, the full 23-track deluxe edition of the album landed, adding even more bangers to the mix. GTA VI dey look to make history for real, aiming for a No. 1 debut on the charts – because honestly, no video game soundtrack don ever top the Billboard 200 before. As if that wasn't enough, the whole GTA VI celebration moved to Miami’s Mana Wynwood for a music festival on Saturday, November 21, where heavyweights like Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Rauw Alejandro dey burst stage. Travis Scott even brought his Cactus Jack crew, with Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and a proper cameo from Florida’s own Kodak Black.

Time to pause our cruising through Leonida with Jason and Lucia small, so we fit talk about these tracks. We no include the five Overmono songs sha, dem sabi say those ones be like background score.

The OG tracks that first scattered our head

Omar Apollo – “No Me Busques”

Who knew Omar Apollo had this kind of funky party-starter hidden? This track dey draw from Sister Nancy’s iconic “Bam Bam” Stalag riddim, and “No Me Busques” just explodes with a mad wailing chorus and an infectious call-and-response hook. Plus that saxophone riff? Na pure vibes! Lyrically, e no too deep, just Apollo saying make someone stop looking for him, but the groove just dey do all the talking. Na certified jam!

Opening track (unnamed)

This one dey different from what we typically hear, but we rate it! It plays during GTA VI’s opening credits and also starts the album. The sound is heavily ’80s-inspired, with synth pulses, electro-disco drums, and an electric piano that just dey give Stranger Things vibes. It’s the perfect way to kick off the game’s soundtrack, talking about starting from zero and hustling for success, which is exactly the GTA spirit. It sets the tone for the kind of journey players are about to embark on.

Deluxe edition brings the real heat

Kodak Black with DJ Michael Brun

Kodak Black links up with DJ Michael Brun, tapping into their Haitian roots. Yak dey mix Haitian Creole with playful jabs about someone’s bald haircut.

Power Trip – “Mutual Death Warrant”

GTA always sabi cater for everyone, and the metalheads no dey left out with Power Trip’s thrash aggression on “Mutual Death Warrant.” After we press play on this one, we just dey feel like we fit either run through a wall or fire up Guitar Hero. Dallas band sabi their work!

The Dare – “Interesting”

The Dare’s synth-heavy dance-punk has been creeping into the mainstream, thanks to pop stars like Charli xcx and ADÉLA. Here, he serves us the robotic “Interesting,” which go dey spin on all the EDM radio stations across Leonida and probably land The Dare a gig at The Vault in Vice City. The vibe is too strong!

Sexyy Red & Real Dimez – “Cooties”

This track na unapologetically raunchy and a full celebration of sexual confidence, which is exactly what we expect from Sexyy Red. Both Sexyy and Real Dimez lean into their provocative personalities for a playful record that no dey take itself too seriously. Even the title “Cooties” dey play on that childhood idea that girls have cooties. Now, the ladies don turn the tables and dem dey flex with the concept. Wahala for who no like bad gyal music!

Unnamed dance-house track

This dance-house track from an unnamed duo just dey make it clear say dem no dey play around. And if you vex them, anybody fit catch a proper beatdown. The energy is wild!

Global vibes and heartbreak anthems

Arca – “Sandunguea”

Primal percussion, glitchy electronics, and raw sexual energy all collide on Arca’s self-produced “Sandunguea.” The Venezuelan experimentalist just dey give a mad invitation to dance and indulge, scattering her verses with colourful slang from her homeland. Against harsh beats, her vocals dey switch from flirty to feverish demands, with breathy moans and fragmented chants. She dey declare say the street is her runway. True Arca style, the dance floor becomes a space for uninhibited self-expression, where pleasure and chaos just dey ginger hand-in-hand.

Unnamed track – “All Again”

“All Again” dey talk about missing someone after a relationship don finish, and wondering if all the love, memories, and heartbreak were even worth it in the end. It captures that feeling of looking back and asking if you would put yourself through it all over again. We no too sure if we go do it. Wetin you think?

Rina Sawayama – “TRDWFE”

Rina Sawayama made waves with her assist on Charli xcx’s “Beg for You” in 2022. Now, the Japanese pop artist and model is back with the brooding “TRDWFE.” Although, to be honest, “TRDWFE” feels like it was tailor-made for something like HBO’s The Idol more than the GTA vibe.

Sofaygo – “Cashout”

With Travis Scott everywhere during the Grand Theft Auto rollout, e make sense say he reserved a slot for one of Cactus Jack’s own. Sofaygo makes the most of his appearance on “Cashout,” a sweet melodic blend that SahBabii would have been a perfect running mate for. Young boy sabi!

21 Savage

It’s clear that 21 Savage go always stand ten toes down on his reputation, street credibility, and distrust of his opps. Throughout his track, he draws a sharp line between people who just talk about violence and those who are actually ready to stand on business. Savage no want listeners to forget say actions dey speak louder than words, and if you no really about that life, he no get time to waste on you. Twitter fingers no go save you, so stop the forming, abeg!