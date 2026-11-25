Entertainment

Omo, get ready because Shakira just dropped some serious gist on Instagram: she's got a new track called 'Dai Dai' coming out, and guess who’s on it? None other than our African Giant, Burna Boy! Shakira teased the song from Brazil’s Maracana Stadium, letting us know the track go drop on May 14.

This collab is already making waves, especially since it's Shakira's second official World Cup anthem. We all remember how 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa became a global hit. She even did 'La La La (Brazil 2014)' as a theme song for the 2014 tournament and performed 'Hips Don’t Lie' at the 2006 World Cup closing ceremony. Clearly, Shakira sabi how to give us World Cup bangers.

Now with Burna Boy on the track, imagine the energy they will bring! The 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, go run from June 11 to July 19.

Are you ready for Burna Boy to carry Nigeria on his back to the World Cup stage with Shakira?