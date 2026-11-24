Entertainment

Over the past couple of years, AI Nollywood films don scatter Nigeria’s media space, and honestly, we all dey watch am! Even though AI-generated content no start for Nollywood, e don enter cinema, TikTok, YouTube, even those Instagram ads wey dey disturb us. This thing just dey spread like wildfire.

Nigerians dey form big share of the viewers of these AI films, but e no be only us o – the audience for this genre dey spread worldwide. Everywhere, AI dey gradually take over different areas – tech, medicine, research, marketing, and of course, film. People just dey find easy ways to create content with am. Wetin dey make people rush these AI movies na say complex stories just become easy to put on screen, and that simplicity na wetin dey catch the eye of both Nigerians and our people overseas.

Why we dey gbadun am

So, why exactly are Nigerians so hooked on these AI-produced films? The answer dey simple, yet e get levels.

First, these films dey on free platforms like YouTube and TikTok. You no need to pay for subscription or cinema ticket, so e easy to access. If you no get money for paid streaming or cinema, AI films na your go-to. Cheap entertainment, straightforward access to your favourite genres, no stress at all.

Then, many of the most watched AI-Nollywood productions dey run for long, long hours or even episodes. Many viewers love am because dem fit follow one story for many hours. The plots, even if sometimes dem no make sense, dey stretch out and dem go full with plenty drama, and that one too dey pull plenty audience.

For those of us wey dey follow AI-Nollywood, the visuals na one of the biggest thrills. AI tools dey open doors for creators to build whole new worlds and add plenty details to characters, something regular live-action films go struggle to do. Plenty people see AI as a way to turn impossible scenes into reality, and for viewers, na welcome bonus be that.

And make we no lie, part of the attraction na just say e fresh. AI-made movies fit show scenes and imagery wey traditional filmmaking go find hard to produce, giving us something fascinating and sometimes even strangely unique to watch. Easy access combined with spectacular visuals? E make sense why e dey blow up.

The konji wey dey follow

But e no be all enjoyment o. As harmless as these AI productions fit look, we need to think about wetin dem fit do to us Nigerians wey dey watch am in the long run.

One major thing na that Nigerians don dey get used to the artificial, sometimes fake look of AI films. This one don create a standard wey realistic Nollywood productions go dey expected to meet, a standard wey dem can hardly reach without AI tools. Na wahala be that!

Another downside na say AI-made content dey make short, bite-sized movies more attractive. You go just dey scroll TikTok or YouTube and watch plenty short AI clips in a few hours. Unintentionally, this fit reduce our concentration levels as Nigerian film audiences, and even push our own producers to start making shorter projects for this growing viewership. Imagine say we no fit watch long film again!

Misinformation too dey spread through AI-generated movies and other media content. Over time, this one go ginger dishonesty and chop away at the values many Nigerians hold dear. These movies too dey quick to blur the line between wetin be true and wetin na fake for viewers. So you no even know if na real gist or AI dey package you.

AI no start for Nollywood, but for the past couple of years, this AI-generated content don become something we can't ignore for Nigeria’s media. Whether na film for YouTube, a short clip for TikTok and Instagram or even a commercial, AI dey change how we make and watch entertainment. We all dey observe. So, as we dey enjoy all this AI goodness, abeg make we dey careful too. Which one you think say dey more: the good side or the bad side of this AI film craze?