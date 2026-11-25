Entertainment

Ayo Ajewole, the man wey we all sabi as Woli Agba, don drop major tori! The popular gospel comedian and actor announce say him go hold a special live show for London come March 2027. This one na big deal because e go mark him 25th anniversary on stage, and honestly, na small thing? Twenty-five years of making us laugh and dropping prophetic moments – e choke!

He burst the news on him Instagram page last Saturday, revealing say the event, wey him tag "IPM Live on Stage in London," go be an experience for the books. Woli Agba describe am as a night of laughter, drama, prophetic moments, music, and excitement. If you know Woli Agba's style, you know say he no dey cap. This show go be a proper blend of spiritual vibes and pure entertainment.

The comedian even hint say the celebration go bring together the Prophet with the Oil of Gladness and the Sons of the Prophets for something unforgettable. Imagine the gospel cruise and the rib-cracking comedy happening all in one night! While we still dey wait for the full gist on the exact venue and date, Woli Agba assure us say the details dey come soon. So, if you dey London, better clear your calendar for March 2027, because you no go wan carry last.

For those wey think Woli Agba just start today, una dey carry last o. This man's journey for entertainment start way back in 2002. He ginger him career through church-based dance drama and proper theatrical performances. He even join hand with him brother, Femi Ajewole, to co-found a Christian dance-drama ministry. Before he became a household name with 'Alfa Sule,' wey cement him signature moniker, Woli Agba don scatter plenty stage roles.

Him knack for comedy and drama later carry him to social media, where he sabi say e go be another level. That's how he founded IPM, wey stands for Instagram Parish Ministry. It start off as a satirical online church for him legendary comedy skits and him followers. But e no just stop there; IPM don grow to a whole broad entertainment community, even featuring other talented people like Dele Omo Woli, who sabi how to add extra spice to the cruise.

This London show for 25 years on stage? It just dey show say Woli Agba no dey play when it comes to him craft. From church stage to global stages, he keeps giving us content. Who else dey ready for this legendary performance?