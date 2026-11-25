Entertainment

Nollywood actor and skitmaker Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, who everybody sabi as Baba Rex, don drop gist wey dey make many people scratch their head. According to him, him wife, Deborah Raphael Nwokocha, no just dey support him work, she actually dey help him find heavily endowed women for his skits.

Dem ask Baba Rex if him wife no dey vex about him 'womanising roles' for him movies and skits, but he quickly brush am aside. Baba Rex say him wife dey totally okay with everything. In fact, he give her serious kudos, saying she be him friend and she dey creative.

He explain say him wife dey very involved for him business, sharing ideas and even helping him film him skits before she japa abroad. Imagine that kind level of support!

He come add salt to the gist, revealing how him wife go dey spot women with, in his words, "big backside." She go just see dem and tell am say the girl good for him skit. And no be just talk, Baba Rex say she go even walk up to the ladies, introduce herself, and ask for their number for him to use them for skits. "She introduces endowed women to me because she knows the kind of actresses I like in my skits," he talk.

E be like say na real synergy be this for the Okunzuwa household. Married since August 2015, the couple get two children together, and it's clear say their marriage no be your regular, everyday kind of setup. So, instead of vexing, madam dey turn casting director. Na wa for this life, abi?