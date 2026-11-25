Entertainment

E don happen! Multi-talented Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and performer Trench RB don finally drop 'Tomorrow', an outstanding banger featuring none other than the skilled Nigerian singer-songwriter T Dollar. This jam, produced by the talented Bahdmahn prodCR, isn't just a standalone single; it's track three on Trench RB’s freshly released project, 'Picturing Greatness'.

For those wondering, 'Picturing Greatness' is a whole body of work, a collection of fourteen powerful songs. Fans who sabi the work of these two artists have another reason to appreciate their work. If you're on the hunt for songs that you'll have on repeat, then 'Tomorrow' needs to be in your rotation – trust us, e go soon become one of those tracks you can't get enough of.

T Dollar himself, the D6R Entertainment signee, has been consistently peppering us with hits, so his touch on 'Tomorrow' is no surprise. He also gave us 'Ginger', a scorching hit. He also released the richly engaging 'Black Panther'. And let's not forget how he linked up with Manny Monie for the energizing 'Aje', or the easy-to-love 'Okere' which had us all vibing. He also marked his return to the music scene with the awe-inspiring 'Alhamdulillah'. The man clearly has no brakes when it comes to dropping quality music.

So, if you never press play on Trench RB’s 'Tomorrow' featuring T Dollar, wetin you still dey wait for? Go stream am now, add it to your playlist, and let your ears thank you later. This collaboration is hitting different, and we predict it's going to be a major anthem. Trench RB and T Dollar just raised the bar, abi?