Entertainment

Superstar singer Davido celebrated his 34th birthday by doing what he does best: spoiling himself rotten with a brand-new whip. The latest addition to his garage is a Mercedes-Benz Brabus XL 800, which he claims set him back a whopping $2.1 million.

His ever-energetic logistics manager, Israel DMW, couldn't keep calm. He flooded timelines with videos of OBO and his new ride, hyping him up and loudly declaring him a “Billionaire.” And honestly, who can blame him? When your boss is dropping that kind of money on a birthday gift for himself, the excitement is infectious!

For those wondering if that $2.1 million figure is real, checks show that specialized Brabus car builds typically range from $1 million to $2 million. So, when you factor in the possibility of customisation and, of course, the ever-present shipping costs to Naija, Davido’s claim might just be accurate. Money na water for OBO, no doubt.

OBO's Luxury Car Collection is Giving!

This new Brabus isn't Davido’s only recent flexing. Just in September, the superstar singer acquired a 2026 Mercedes Maybach, a car that has been making serious waves online. Before that, in May, he practically broke the internet when he showed off his impressive garage, which already featured a new Lamborghini, a new Rolls-Royce, and his freshly acquired Mercedes-Maybach S680 Monogram, all said to be worth millions of dollars.

Earlier this year, Davido took delivery of his Mercedes-Maybach, and according to reports he is one of the first Africans, and possibly the first African artist, to own the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680, which came with a price tag of $224,900. Last year, he splurged millions on a custom-built Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at $600,000. And just to show you boredom hits different when you’re OBO, also last year, he acquired a Tesla Cyber Truck in November just to add to his existing Rolls-Royce collection.

From Pendants to Private Jets: The OBO Lifestyle

Davido’s luxury doesn't stop at cars. He also spent millions on a customised pendant named after his latest album, “5ive.” His jeweller, Benny Da Jeweller, went viral, sharing clips of the massive piece and boldly proclaiming it the world’s biggest pendant. In 2024, the singer also splashed millions on new properties for himself.

And what’s a birthday without another wrist candy? Davido also gifted himself a Richard Mille wristwatch as a birthday gift, sharing an adorable video of himself rocking the new possession. But perhaps the biggest flex of all came with the delivery of his private jet, a Bombardier 7500. This “tear rubber” jet, reportedly valued between $68 million and $78 million, set tongues wagging. While some showered him with congratulations, others, being Nigerians, naturally expressed disbelief and even called him a clout chaser. As if OBO needs more clout.

Speaking of big spending, during a livestream with Davrel, Davido revealed that his monthly expenses clock in at a staggering $200,000 to $300,000, and that’s before accounting for expenses on his wife, children, or personal purchases. He did mention that his spending depends on where he is, apparently living a quieter, less expensive life when he’s in the US with his family. Imagine calling $200k quiet. What exactly are we doing wrong?