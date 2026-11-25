Entertainment

Rema is heading to France to perform outdoors at the Off Track pop-up concert series, happening at the ParisLongchamp racecourse on Friday, July 9, 2027. This gbedu is not for the faint-hearted!

Off Track, a fresh face in Paris’s summer music scene, is not your regular festival. Launched by Live Nation, it’s a pop-up concert venue set to host a series of independent shows in July 2027, each with its own unique vibe and artist.

Rema, the Nigerian singer-songwriter who became famous after "Iron Man" made it onto Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist, will perform on the Off Track stage. He won't be alone.

Joining him for this mad show on the ParisLongchamp lawn are Triangle des Bermudes. The group, made up of MC YOSHI, Mauvais Djo and Kokosvoice, will also be there to bring the heat on July 9. After two performances at Bercy, the Essonne-based trio will likely drop live tracks from their latest album, “404”, and surely perform some earlier hits, including “Charger”, which is certified double diamond and has over 150 million streams. The crowd go dey para!

Other acts like Alex Warren, Noah Kahan and The Strokes have also been confirmed for Off Track. If you want to catch this fire, better get ready! General ticket sales begin on Thursday, November 26 at 10 a.m. No time to dull.