Entertainment

No more hiding o! If you thought the rumours about Davido's cousin, Nike Adeleke, famously known as Nikos, and rapper 6uff were just gist, their latest outing just locked it down. The two came through hand-in-hand at Davido's 34th birthday beach party, making a statement that was hard to miss.

Videos flying around online show the new couple arriving together, mingling with guests and exchanging pleasantries. Nigerians, as usual, had plenty to say. One commenter, lella_sprks, came with the hot take, saying, “She just be dating anybody.” Another said the family welcomes you regardless of who you are.

Some comments focused on their look, with others joking that he looks like her security guard, and plenty more just happy for her.

Nikos had soft-launched her relationship with Okwudili Onyeka Okolo, known as 6uff, on her social media pages before this public appearance. They were also spotted holding hands and even kissing in public. This latest outing at Davido's party, where friends gathered to sing birthday songs, just solidified everything.

Even Davido himself seemed happy for his cousin, asking if she was happy and saying he was glad she was. This new chapter comes after Nikos's previous relationship with Young John, which went public in July 2024. They were quite the pair at events, always posing for cute photos.

So, what's the verdict on Nikos and her new man? She no dey send anybody o!