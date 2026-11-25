Entertainment

Nollywood don lose one of its most respected icons. Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, better known as Pete Edochie, don pass on today, November 25, 2026, in Enugu. Baba was 79, and the family confirmed he died after a long battle with prostate cancer.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, dropped the statement, calling him a beloved husband, father, brother, and kinsman. Funeral arrangements go drop later. His passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in the history of Nollywood and Nigerian television.

For those who dey watch Nollywood, Pete Edochie was that Nigerian actor who cemented his legend playing Okonkwo in the iconic Things Fall Apart adaptation by NTA. Before all the acting fame, he started out as a broadcaster.

The Unforgettable Presence

Whether e dey play a powerful traditional ruler, a wealthy patriarch, a feared community leader, or just a father giving serious lessons, Edochie's screen presence na something else, few actors fit replicate am. He had that measured delivery, a penetrating gaze, an imposing personality, and a way with proverbs that made him one of the most recognisable faces for African cinema.

His early years in northern Nigeria, where he attended St Patrick’s, St James Primary School, and St John’s College, set the stage. His love for storytelling and performance pushed him into broadcasting, which eventually laid the foundation for his acting success.

In 1967, at just 20, Edochie joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Service as a junior programmes assistant. He steadily climbed the ranks, becoming Director of Programmes, then Deputy Managing Director, and sometimes even Acting Managing Director. He also sharpened his skills further by studying journalism and television in England. Those years for broadcasting truly honed that deep, authoritative voice and communication skills we all came to love.

Okonkwo: The Role That Changed Everything

Even though he had already made a name for himself in broadcasting, destiny had other plans. Edochie's major moment landed in 1987 when he took on the role of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, Things Fall Apart.

That production, based on Achebe’s 1958 literary masterpiece, showed millions of viewers his extraordinary acting talent. As Okonkwo, a respected warrior and big man in the fictional Umuofia community, Edochie delivered a performance that perfectly captured the character’s strength, pride, ambition, fear, and his tragic struggle to adapt to a changing society. He brought to life a man who was ready to protect his reputation and fight anything he saw as weakness. His acting was so real, e just dey hard for people to separate the actor from the character. The role even earned him international recognition, with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reportedly sending a team to Nigeria to interview him about his performance. Decades later, Okonkwo remained the character most closely associated with his name.

A Legacy For Generations

After Things Fall Apart blew up, Edochie became a hot cake in Nigeria's film industry. He featured in plenty Nollywood films, always bringing that sense of authority and credibility to productions. In Igodo, he showed us how he could embody the wisdom of an elder, protecting his community. His appearance in Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film Lionheart also introduced his talent to newer audiences who might have been more familiar with the new school of filmmakers and actors.

But to say his talent was only for those strong "baba" roles no go be fair. He understood the feelings and inner struggles of his characters, often showing their fears, disappointments, ambitions, and convictions with subtle expressions and carefully delivered dialogue. His deep voice became one of Nollywood’s most recognisable trademarks, and his way of delivering Igbo proverbs and traditional expressions helped keep parts of African oral culture alive on screen.

He was also among the pioneers whose careers helped put Nollywood on the map as a big player in African entertainment. Reports say he featured in more than 200 film productions throughout his career. In 2003, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) from the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He also got recognition from the Africa Movie Academy Awards and Africa Magic for his big contributions to African cinema. These awards show his place among the most influential figures in Nigerian filmmaking.

Beyond the accolades, his biggest achievement was probably the respect he commanded across generations of actors, filmmakers, and audiences. He was one of those performers whose face in a film immediately told you say a significant character don enter the story. His influence on Yul’s acting career was clear, especially in the younger actor’s early screen appearances, where the resemblance in their commanding delivery and choice of roles was often noted. His impact no just dey limited to our screens; he paved the way for many and his legend go forever remain untouchable. What's your favourite Pete Edochie movie role?