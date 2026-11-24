Entertainment

Omo, another African star is making waves! Ugandan artist and businessman Mungu Feni don land double nominations at the upcoming 2026 Zikomo Africa & Caribbean Global Awards. Baba dey compete for Best Zikomo Gospel Artist of the Year and Best Zikomo Entrepreneur of the Year. Talk about having range!

This double wahala recognition places the West Nile-born artist, whose real name is Benard Feni, among prominent names like Davido, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Ali Kiba, and Fally Ipupa. Of course, all these international heavyweights are facing off in different categories, so no direct 'who's better' contest for now, but the association alone is a major flex.

The Zikomo Awards ceremony go hold on December 9, 2026, at the Superdome Masaki in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. If you want to support your favourites, public voting is open until November 30, 2026, straight on the awards’ official website. So, you still have some days to make your vote count!

Feni's nominations show how much he's blowing up both in gospel music and business. For the gospel award, he's up against tough competition like Rwanda’s Tonzi and Zambia’s Chileshe Bwalya. And for entrepreneurship, his work with Euro Gold Refinery Limited is getting the shine it deserves.

His rise in music has been quick, too. Even though he only spent about three years in the industry before his award run started, he built a solid fan base with his gospel bops. We're talking hits like "Favour," that Amapiano-inspired gospel jam that topped charts across Africa. He later dropped "Mungu" in 2025, a collaboration with Uganda’s gospel heavyweight, Pastor Wilson Bugembe. His music don already gather over three million online streams, even without him staging a major public concert yet. Omo, that's serious levels!

Earlier this year, Feni also collaborated with Nigerian music industry talents, including Fiokee and Skerz Beatz, on two major singles. That project alone was said to have cost over Shs300 million. Beyond the music, his business acumen and community work haven't gone unnoticed.

This year, he was named CEO/Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Merit Awards in Accra, where his Mungu Feni Foundation also won Best NGO/Foundation of the Year. He also got the Best Innovative and Extraordinary Entrepreneur 2026 award from the Uganda National Innovative Graduates Wealth Creation Association. Through his foundation, Feni is empowering youth, supporting education, and running humanitarian initiatives, especially in the West Nile region. The foundation itself was also recognised as Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa. The 2026 Zikomo Africa & Caribbean Global Awards go bring together big names from entertainment, business, and other sectors across Africa and the Caribbean, celebrating their wins. Who else thinks Feni might just take home both plaques?