Entertainment

E be like say Femi Adebayo no dey play o! Our Nollywood actor and filmmaker just dropped the official trailer for ‘Jagun Jagun 2: War of Warriors,’ and we no fit shout! The anticipation for this one don dey reach fever pitch as Netflix dey prepare to premiere am on December 4, 2026.

Femi shared the trailer on his X handle, giving us all a sneak peek into the sequel of his massive 2023 Yoruba epic. You know how the first ‘Jagun Jagun’ captivated us with Gbotija’s journey to become a warrior under the fearsome Ogundiji? Well, e be like say part two go even scatter head pass!

Teasing the new chapter, Femi Adebayo hin self hinted say the story go run deeper. According to him, “The kingdoms have unfinished business. Old enemies, new alliances and a reckoning long in the making. The world of JAGUN JAGUN returns, and this time, the story runs deeper.” Omo, if that no make you dey ginger, we no know wetin go make you ginger o! Sounds like serious wahala and plenty twists loading!

And guess who dey join the cast to pepper dem? The sequel dey come with an expanded cast that go make you scream! We are talking about the queen herself, Funke Akindele, a Nigerian filmmaker and actress, joining the franchise. As if that no be enough, Fuji music legends Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1) and Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma) are also part of the star-studded line-up. Imagine! Plus, Cute Abiola, Muka Ray, and the late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) also dey feature.

‘Jagun Jagun 2’ dey follow the footsteps of the first installment, which burst Netflix screens in August 2023. That original film gave us premium storytelling, but with all these new faces and the promise of a deeper plot, we seriously no fit wait for December 4, 2026. This one go be pure ginger!