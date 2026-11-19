Entertainment

Ayra Starr, our very own Afrobeats sensation, just spiced up the timeline big time after she jokingly suggested a feature for her 'Starrgirl' deluxe album. And her backup plan, if she no get Burna Boy? None other than British actor Robert Pattinson!

The 'Bloody Samaritan' hitmaker dropped the bombshell on X, igniting social media with a question that made everyone laugh out loud. This gist no dey come from nowhere oh, because just a few days ago, on Monday, November 16, 2026, Robert Pattinson was officially unveiled as the new James Bond. The 40-year-old actor, popular for his roles in 'Twilight' and 'The Batman', is stepping into Daniel Craig's big shoes as the seventh actor to play the iconic secret agent.

Ayra Starr, whose real name na Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, didn't hold back, tweeting verbatim: “If I can’t get Burna Boy on Starrgirl deluxe do you think Robert Pattinson would bang?” Imagine 007 dropping bars on an Afrobeats banger! The cruise alone is enough to get fans buzzing.

Ayra Starr clearly no dey play when it comes to making sure her album, which don already boost her profile big time in the music industry, gets all the extra fire it needs. The deluxe edition is meant for additional collaborations, so anything truly fit happen.

Robert Pattinson, the British actor, don get global recognition for his roles in blockbusters like the 'Twilight' film series, and more recently 'The Batman'. Now, as the new 007, he's about to lead the 26th James Bond film, which Denis Villeneuve go direct with a screenplay by Steven Knight. So, for Ayra Starr to dey think say this kind big Hollywood star fit 'bang' on an Afrobeats track, na serious cruise. Or maybe, just maybe, she's onto something wild!