Entertainment

Wahala no dey finish! Relationship expert wey sabi shake table, Blessing Okoro, wey everybody know as Blessing CEO, don finally swallow humble pie. After plenty drama, she dropped a whole video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, begging Nigerians for forgiveness and promising to turn a new leaf.

According to her, she messed up big time and really wants a fresh start with full honesty. She poured out her heart, saying sorry to everyone disappointed in her – her fans, her loved ones, and and Nigerians in general. She began by saying it took her so much courage to do this, and that she wants to say sorry to Nigerians.

She admitted that even though she's a full-grown adult wey suppose take responsibility for her actions, she's still human and mistakes dey happen. She believes say to repent, you must first accept your faults, and she don ginger herself with God and herself before facing the public with her apology. She also made it clear say she's not pointing fingers at anybody, stating plainly, "I cannot be perfect. I am not God."

The reality star also used the opportunity to clear the air on why she's not just locking herself indoors to mourn after recently losing her son. Ah, my people, the woman talk say despite the deep pain, she still dey deal with plenty debts and bills to pay. Na why she gats keep hustling and can't afford to stop. "I want to lie down in bed all day hold his picture ponder on the memory but I can't. I'm distracted with the circumstances that is in front of me," she confessed, explaining her struggles.

Blessing CEO added say she's actively working on becoming a better person, because she believes na wetin her late nine-year-old son, Bryan, go want. Bryan passed away on June 8, 2026, while his mother was in custody at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, over separate fraud allegations. Before all this, Blessing CEO had also sparked major outrage when she claimed she had cancer just to solicit donations from Nigerians.

She gave a big shout-out to social media activist, VeryDarkMan, wey she thanked for giving her a platform to finally speak her mind. Blessing CEO promise say from now on, na honesty, integrity, and transparency go be her watchword in everything she does. Since her release from prison, she don dey express her grief and trying to change her ways, and this apology seems like a major step.

So, wetin una think? Na real repentance or na just cruise?