Funke Akindele: Don't Chop Your Money With All Ten Fingers, O!

Entertainment

Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele is not just about making us laugh and cry on screen; she's also about securing the bag and advising us to do the same! After her recent appearance at the FIN Tribe Finance Fair 2026, the actress and filmmaker shared some crucial tips on how to manage your money like a boss.

Funke Akindele, known widely as Jenifa, is a celebrated Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer who has captured hearts with her versatile roles. She's a force in the entertainment industry, constantly pushing boundaries, so when she talks about financial discipline, we listen.

No Chop With All Ten Fingers!

Our favourite screen diva got real with her followers, reminding everyone that while you work hard for your money, it's not all for enjoyment. Akindele noted that her time at the finance fair brought home a principle she lives by. She explained, “Speaking at the FIN Tribe Finance Fair 2026 reminded me of something I also try to practise: you cannot spend everything you earn. As we say, you cannot eat with all ten fingers! You have to save, plan and reinvest in yourself and your work.”

Omo, you hear that? You can't just spend every kobo that enters your hand! She's basically saying you need to be intentional about where your money goes. It’s not just about earning it; it’s about making it work for you, whether that means setting aside some cash for a rainy day, planning for future investments, or putting some back into your hustle. Giving your money a clear purpose before it even hits your account can make all the difference.

Small Steps, Big Discipline

Admitting that financial discipline isn't always a walk in the park, Funke encouraged her fans to start small. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when thinking about saving or investing big, but she stressed that consistency is key. She advised her followers to decide, before they spend, what they are saving, what they are reinvesting and what they can afford to spend.

So, before you swipe that card or make that transfer, ask yourself: how much of this is going into my savings? How much am I putting back into my business or skill? And how much is actually for enjoyment right now? It's about consciously allocating your funds, even if it’s just a little bit at a time. That 'small small' discipline fit turn into something major down the line.

Na Me Self I Dey Advise

What makes Funke Akindele’s advice even more relatable is her honesty about her own journey. She didn't pretend to be a financial guru who never makes mistakes. Instead, she shared that she’s also on this journey of intentional money management. She wrote that she is speaking to herself too, that she works hard and has to be intentional about managing what she earns, and that she does not always get it right but keeps making the effort.

This kind of transparency hits different, you know? It shows that even successful people face challenges with money, and it's a continuous learning process. It’s not about perfection, but about the commitment to keep trying and improving your financial habits. If Jenifa herself dey try, then who are we?

No Time Like Now To Start

For those who might be feeling down about past financial missteps, Funke Akindele offered a strong message of encouragement. She reminded everyone that whatever they may have wasted in the past, they can start making better decisions today, urging them to save, reinvest, spend wisely and love themselves enough to think about their future, even as they enjoy the present.

So, whether you chopped your money anyhow last year or last month, today is a fresh start. It’s about putting your future first, without totally denying yourself the present. It’s about self-love in its truest form – planning for a stable tomorrow. So, what’s your first disciplined step going to be today?