Entertainment

Uriel Oputa is not interested in getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) to change her look. During a recent episode of the BTS Reality podcast, the 38-year-old explained that she believes the surgery could mess with her chances of getting married and settling down.

Uriel thinks many men prefer to marry women with natural bodies, while they only choose women who have done BBL as mistresses. She said, “The reason I don’t want to do BBL is because most men are not marrying girls with BBLs.”

She mentioned that when she looks at wedding blogs, the ladies she sees look natural. Because of this, she has decided against the procedure. She says she is still young but will not do a BBL at this age because she wants to settle down. According to her, “They are not marrying the BBL girls.”